Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:
Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) : This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Select Water Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote
Select Water Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Select Water Solutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Select Water Solutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which provides building materials and composite solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Owens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.79 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Owens Corning Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Owens Corning Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation of insulation for building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote
Installed Building Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.56, compared with 20.53 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Installed Building Products, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Installed Building Products, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote
