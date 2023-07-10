Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) : This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Select Water Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote

Select Water Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which provides building materials and composite solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Owens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.79 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Owens Corning Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation of insulation for building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Installed Building Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.56, compared with 20.53 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Installed Building Products, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Installed Building Products, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Installed Building Products, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Owens Corning Inc (OC) - free report >>

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) - free report >>

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) - free report >>

Published in

business-services construction