We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.
Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus
Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This cryptocurrency mining company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Quote
BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company which develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Quote
Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) : This Colombia-based petroleum company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.
Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus
Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company which offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.