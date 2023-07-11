Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This cryptocurrency mining company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company which develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) : This Colombia-based petroleum company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company which offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


auto-tires-trucks business-services computers medical