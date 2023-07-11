Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Axsome’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. price | Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This cryptocurrency mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Quote

HIVE’s shares gained 65.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Price

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Price

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. price | HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Quote

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

TIM S.A.’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) - free report >>

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) - free report >>

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) - free report >>

Published in

business-services medical