Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:
Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 19.9%, compared with the industry average of 16.6%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY - Free Report) : This company provides renewable energy solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 153.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) : This company provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.9%.
