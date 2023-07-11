See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) - free report >>
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) - free report >>
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:
KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE - Free Report) : This is a real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 2 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company which provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company that manufactures and sellsvehicles and automotive parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus
Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote
Nissan has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Nissan Motor Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Nissan Motor Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.