Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Rockwell’s shares gained 176.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud-based subscription management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
Zuora’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
OPKO Health’s shares gained 38.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
