New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) : This company which provides general purpose database platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This company which operates as the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI and has leadership primarily in Italian market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.0% over the last 60 days.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) : This company which provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.