Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) : This company which provides general purpose database platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This company which operates as the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI and has leadership primarily in Italian market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.0% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) : This company which provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - free report >>

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) - free report >>

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) - free report >>

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance retail