Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:
ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) :This company which provides online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
ACV Auctions’ shares gained 49.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) : This company which provides general purpose database platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.
MongoDB’s shares gained 75.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zevia PBC (ZVIA - Free Report) : This beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over last 60 days.
Zevia’s shares gained 13.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
