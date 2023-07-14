See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
ING Groep’s shares gained 15.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that functions as a sponsor and asset manager for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cerence Inc. (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides AI powered virtual assistants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Cerence’s shares gained 31.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
