Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep’s shares gained 15.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that functions as a sponsor and asset manager for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. 

WisdomTree’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides AI powered virtual assistants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Cerence’s shares gained 31.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

