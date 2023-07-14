Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer and professional, and home and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50, compared with 26.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This company which bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

