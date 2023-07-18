See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica SA Price and Consensus
Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Telefonica SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Telefonica SA dividend-yield-ttm | Telefonica SA Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This company which provides design solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus
MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
MillerKnoll, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
MillerKnoll, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
