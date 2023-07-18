See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Yext, Inc. (YEXT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital media technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Yext’s shares gained 17.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This cryptocurrency mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.
HIVE Digital’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) : This company which provides AI powered virtual assistants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.
MongoDB’s shares gained 73.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
