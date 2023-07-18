Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Yext, Inc. (YEXT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital media technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Yext’s shares gained 17.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This cryptocurrency mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days. 

HIVE Digital’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) : This company which provides AI powered virtual assistants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB’s shares gained 73.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

