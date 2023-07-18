Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This company which provides design solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

News Corporation (NWSA - Free Report) : This media and information services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

News Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.95 compared with 41.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

