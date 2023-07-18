See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This company which provides design solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
News Corporation (NWSA - Free Report) : This media and information services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
News Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.95 compared with 41.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
