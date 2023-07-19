We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This company which provides digital securities brokerage and wealth management service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Neogen Corporation (NEOG - Free Report) : This company which provides various products for food and animal safety has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Neogen Corporation Price and Consensus
Neogen Corporation price-consensus-chart | Neogen Corporation Quote
OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
OPKO Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
OPKO Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OPKO Health, Inc. Quote
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX - Free Report) :This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.