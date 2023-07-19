Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This company which provides digital securities brokerage and wealth management service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG - Free Report) : This company which provides various products for food and animal safety has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX - Free Report) :This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 

 


 


