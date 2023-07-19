See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
Neogen Corporation (NEOG - Free Report) : This company which provides various products for food and animal safety has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Neogen’s shares gained 38.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
OPKO’s shares gained 56.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR - Free Report) : This company which provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products have a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Procore’s shares gained 40.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
