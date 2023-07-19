Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil as well as refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%.

Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company functions as a sponsor and asset manager for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

