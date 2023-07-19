See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.56, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company which provides kidney dialysis services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.58, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company engages in the homebuilding business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.74 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.