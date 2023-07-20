See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This company operates as a medical education group carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days
Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses possesses a Growth Score of A.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Nissan has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This company which arranges finances and builds luxury homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
