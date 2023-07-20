See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This company which provides building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK’s shares gained 15.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY - Free Report) : This company which manufacturer of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
AB SKF’s shares gained 4.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.93% over the last 60 days.
CIRCOR’s shares gained 103% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.