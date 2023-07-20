See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:
AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY - Free Report) : This company which manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) : This company which offers an online destination for automobile consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.
