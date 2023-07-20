Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY - Free Report) : This company which manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) : This company which offers an online destination for automobile consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

