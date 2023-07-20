We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
5 Reasons Natural Gas Has Turned the Corner
While investors have shifted their attention to AI, big tech, and growth stocks, year-to-date, the United States Natural Gas Fund ((UNG - Free Report) ) is down more than 42%. However, natural gas rose more than 5% Thursday. Below are 5 reasons natural gas has turned the corner.
Falling Dollar
Month-to-date, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF ((UUP - Free Report) ) has dropped 1.72%. Though the move may not seem large, a drop of 1.72% is sizable for a currency. Because natural gas is most often priced in US dollars globally, a weaker US dollar can lead to higher natural gas prices. Furthermore, a weaker US dollar means higher costs for domestic natural gas producers that need to import production components. Finally, a weaker dollar can trigger investors to seek alternative assets, such as natural gas, to stave off currency depreciation and inflation.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Historically Warm Weather
Natural gas prices are highly correlated to weather patterns. For example, during a freezing winter, natural gas is a primary energy source for residential and commercial heating during colder months. Conversely, when the weather is sweltering, demand for natural gas increases dramatically as people use more air conditioning and cooling systems.
According to the New York Times, global average temperatures for July reached their highest level this year. Weather forecasts project higher-than-normal temperatures into next month.
Lower Output Levels on the Horizon?
Like any other commodity, natural gas prices are beholden to output. Though prices have dropped precipitously in 2023, output has remained high. However, production levels may have finally peaked. Wednesday, natural gas production fell by 1.8 BDCF (billion cubic feet per day) – marking the most significant single-day drop since the start of the year.
Decisive Technical Breakout
There is no greater indication of supply and demand than a simple price and volume chart. In a massive change of character, natural gas proxy UNG closed above its 10-week moving average for consecutive weeks for the first time since September 2022. Now, UNG is attempting to emerge out of a bull flag pattern.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Furthermore, natural gas stocks such as Chesapeake Energy ((CHK - Free Report) ), Range Resources ((RRC - Free Report) ), and Vital Energy ((VTLE - Free Report) ) exhibited relative strength by bucking Thursday’s market weakness.
EV Revolution to Spur Electric Demand
Tesla ((TSLA - Free Report) ), the king of electric vehicles, beat earnings expectations for a tenth straight quarter and reported record revenue of $25 billion. Clearly, widespread EV adoption is becoming a reality. Increased EV demand will lead to increased electricity demand and, thus, increased natural gas demand.