Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK - Free Report) : This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

The Bancorp’s shares gained 39.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile’s shares gained 20.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB - Free Report) : This airport management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario’s shares gained 12.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

