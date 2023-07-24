Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Tesco (TSCDY - Free Report) : This company which is the UK's largest retailer and one of the world's leading international retailers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial advisory and related family office services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

