See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Tesco PLC (TSCDY) - free report >>
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Tesco PLC (TSCDY) - free report >>
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
Tesco (TSCDY - Free Report) : This company which is the UK's largest retailer and one of the world's leading international retailers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Tesco PLC Price and Consensus
Tesco PLC price-consensus-chart | Tesco PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Tesco PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Tesco PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Tesco PLC Quote
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial advisory and related family office services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens