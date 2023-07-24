See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
American Equity Investment Life Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) : This community bank which accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Virco Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23 compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
