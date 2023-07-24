See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 24th:
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote
American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is the one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus
American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote
American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
