Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury’s shares gained 28.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.1% over the last 60 days.
Dorian LPG’s shares gained 55.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
American Equity Investment Life Holding 's shares gained 17.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
