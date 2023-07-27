We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and up branding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 day.
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This company which operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company which operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
TC Energy (TRP - Free Report) : This company which is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company which is engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.