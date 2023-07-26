We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This company which connects consumers with home service professionals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Stitch Fix, Inc.(SFIX - Free Report) : This fashion apparel Retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Zevia PBC (ZVIA - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.