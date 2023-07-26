Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This company which connects consumers with home service professionals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc.(SFIX - Free Report) : This fashion apparel Retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


