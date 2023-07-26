See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) - free report >>
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) - free report >>
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a cosmetic company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus
e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
e.l.f. Beauty Price
e.l.f. Beauty price | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) : This company which provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities, municipalities and industrial customers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus
Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote
Badger Meter’s shares gained 23.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Badger Meter, Inc. Price
Badger Meter, Inc. price | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) : This company which engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup's shares gained 21.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price
PulteGroup, Inc. price | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.