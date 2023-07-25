Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) : This company which is a Tier 1 Internet Service Provider that offers low-cost high-speed Internet access, private network services and colocation center services with ultra-low latency data transmission,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

