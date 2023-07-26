See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:
Movado Group (MOV - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88 compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Select Medical (SEM - Free Report) : This healthcare company in the U.S which owns long term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, as well as occupational health and physical therapy clinics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.87 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jack In The Box (JACK - Free Report) : This restaurant company that operates and franchises through Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants, and is one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Jack In The Box has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.66 compared with 35.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.