Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN - Free Report) : This company which provides home and security products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This company which provides commercial and retail banking products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
