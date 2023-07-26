See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:
Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) : This furniture company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus
Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote
Virco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Virco Manufacturing Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This company which is a bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44 compared with 10.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This vehicle rental operator company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote
Avis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 25.30 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Avis Budget Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.