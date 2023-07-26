Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

American has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This company which arranges finances and builds luxury homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC - Free Report) : This airport management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

