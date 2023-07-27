See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Super Micro Computer’s shares gained 201.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
POSCO (PKX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
POSCO’s shares gained 79.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Forestar Group (FOR - Free Report) : This company which operates in two business segments real estate and natural resources, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Forestar Group's shares gained 51.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.