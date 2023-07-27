See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
TC Energy (TRP - Free Report) : This company which is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.1% over the last 60 days.
TC Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
TC Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | TC Energy Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
TC Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
TC Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | TC Energy Corporation Quote
Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensusa
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company which operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus
Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sierra Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Sierra Bancorp Quote
