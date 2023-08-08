Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) : This company which primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

MGM Resorts International Price and Consensus

MGM Resorts International Price and Consensus

MGM Resorts International price-consensus-chart | MGM Resorts International Quote

 

Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) : This company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Frontdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontdoor Inc. Quote

Terex (TEX - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Central Garden & Pet (CENT - Free Report) : This company which is looking forward to strengthening its position as one of the leading companies in the U.S. pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) : This company which operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - free report >>

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) - free report >>

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary industrial-products retail