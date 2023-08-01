We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB - Free Report) : This electrical and utility solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH - Free Report) : This software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.