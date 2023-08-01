Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB - Free Report) : This electrical and utility solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH - Free Report) : This software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


