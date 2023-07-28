Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 28th:

Livent (LTHM - Free Report) : This company which offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Livent Corporation Price and Consensus

Livent has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Livent Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC - Free Report) : This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) : This company which is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

