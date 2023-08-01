Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH - Free Report) : This software solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Manhattan’s shares gained 36.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Cooper Group’s shares gained 29.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This engineered industrial products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Crane’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

