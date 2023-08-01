Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) : This human resources and business solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Insperity has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


