Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bank of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank Of Montreal Price and Consensus

Bank Of Montreal Price and Consensus

Bank Of Montreal price-consensus-chart | Bank Of Montreal Quote

ABB Ltd (ABBNY - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

ABB Ltd Price and Consensus

ABB Ltd Price and Consensus

ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This airlines company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) : This chain of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.7% over the last 60 days

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - free report >>

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) - free report >>

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) - free report >>

Published in

airlines finance oil-energy