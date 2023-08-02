We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Bank of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Bank Of Montreal Price and Consensus
Bank Of Montreal price-consensus-chart | Bank Of Montreal Quote
ABB Ltd (ABBNY - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
ABB Ltd Price and Consensus
ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This airlines company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) : This chain of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.7% over the last 60 days
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.