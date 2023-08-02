See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This airlines company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
United’s shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) : This chain of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
BJ’s shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen’s shares gained 242.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
