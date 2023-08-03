See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) : This company that provides app-based mobility, delivery and freight services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Uber’s shares gained 23.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price
Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus
Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote
Lam Research’s shares gained 39.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lam Research Corporation Price
Lam Research Corporation price | Lam Research Corporation Quote
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
PACCAR’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PACCAR Inc. Price
PACCAR Inc. price | PACCAR Inc. Quote
