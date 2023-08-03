Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) : This company that provides app-based mobility, delivery and freight services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Uber’s shares gained 23.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research’s shares gained 39.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


