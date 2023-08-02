Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.50 compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Published in

utilities