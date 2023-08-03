Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This executive search and management consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.24, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.39, compared with 21.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

