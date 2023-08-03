See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This executive search and management consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.24, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.39, compared with 21.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
