New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) : This packaged nutritional food and beverages company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS - Free Report) : This digital advertising verification company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Eventbrite, Inc. (EB - Free Report) : This self-service ticketing and experience technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
