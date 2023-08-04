Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) : This packaged nutritional food and beverages company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS - Free Report) : This digital advertising verification company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Eventbrite, Inc. (EB - Free Report) : This self-service ticketing and experience technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


consumer-staples oil-energy pharmaceuticals