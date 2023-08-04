We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
Among the consumer discretionary sector, Royal Caribbean Cruises' (RCL - Free Report) ) stock is standing out with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and lands the Bull of the Day.
Royal Caribbean’s stock continues to gain steam with this summer’s peak travel season boosted by pent-up demand following the pandemic. This was reconfirmed in Royal Caribbean’s second quarter results last Thursday with the company impressively surpassing top and bottom-line expectations and raising its full-year EPS guidance.
Q2 Review
Driven by stronger pricing in correlation with higher demand, Royal Caribbean beat Q2 earnings expectations by 15% last week. Earnings came in at $1.82 per share compared to EPS estimates of $1.58.
More importantly, the company’s post-pandemic rebound now looks in full swing after posting an adjusted loss of -$2.08 a share in the prior-year quarter. On the top line, Q2 sales of $3.52 billion surpassed estimates by 4% and soared 61% from a year ago.
It’s also noteworthy that Royal Caribbean has now surpassed earnings expectations for six consecutive quarters.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Higher Guidance
Strong Q2 results led to Royal Caribbean raising its full-year fiscal 2023 EPS guidance by 33% to between $6.00-6.20 a share. This makes Royal Caribbean shares very attractive as earnings estimate revisions should keep going up and are widely considered the most significant catalyst in the upward price movement of a stock.
The Zacks Consensus for Royal Caribbean’s FY23 earnings has already soared 19% over the last week to estimates of $5.63 per share compared to $4.73 a share seven days ago. Fiscal 2024 EPS estimates have climbed 7% over the last week and are now expected at $7.70 a share compared to $6.93 per share a week ago.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stellar Performance
Correlating with the reassuring trend of rising earnings estimates throughout the year, Royal Caribbean stock has now soared +112% in 2023.
This has largely outperformed the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH - Free Report) ) +41% while being roughly on par with Carnival Cooperation’s (CCL - Free Report) ) +117%.
Royal Caribbean stock has wiped away any losses from the pandemic and is now up +113% over the last three years. This also tops the broader indexes, Norwegian's +35%, and Carnival’s +28%. Despite this year’s impressive rally, Royal Caribbean’s stock still trades very reasonably at 18.6X forward earnings which is attractively below its industry average of 29.5X and the S&P 500’s 21.2X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Takeaway
Following strong Q2 results last week, the rally in Royal Caribbean stock may accelerate this year. Earnings estimates have continued to soar and the company’s P/E valuation is also supportive of the rally gaining more steam even with RCL shares up over +100% in 2023.