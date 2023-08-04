See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This public homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
Taylor Morrison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote
CVR Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CVR Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CVR Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CVR Energy Inc. Quote
