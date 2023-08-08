Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY - Free Report) : This new banking group which has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank (SWDBY - Free Report) : This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 day.

MARKEL GROUP (MKL - Free Report) : This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


